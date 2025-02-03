Political opinion with Tom Rutland MP: Rogue property management companies and a Royal reception

This week I welcomed students from across West Sussex – including from Davison High School in Worthing – to Parliament to celebrate their roles as members of Youth Parliament and the West Sussex County Council Youth Cabinet. I was delighted to give them a tour of Parliament, present them with awards, and encourage them to stay involved in our democracy. Our future is looking bright!

I was honoured to attend a reception alongside other new MPs and Peers at Buckingham Palace last week, and to meet His Majesty King Charles III and speak with him about our beautiful coastal community.

Rogue property management companies are causing misery for leaseholders locally and across the country with poor management and exorbitant fees, so I joined a group of MPs determined to hold them to account and stop leaseholders being ripped off.

In the constituency, I spent a lovely Thursday morning speaking with students at Northbrook College in Worthing, answering insightful questions on my work as your MP from students in the Gateway (SEND) and uniformed services cohorts. I also attended the launch of Fishersgate Marina at Shoreham Port and it was fantastic to see the berth capacity doubled with £1.7m of investment, before visiting the hugely successful CNC Ltd – an IT & Technology provider – based on the port.

Tom with Gateway students at Northbrook College

It was brilliant to also have a tour of Seaside Primary School in Lancing – particularly to see their fantastic (relatively) new sports hall, and to meet with the Local Trust who have been helping deliver the £1m Sompting Big Local programme over the past decade.