Political opinion/letter to the editor: Labour councillors warn against ‘ESCC 2.0’— call for deferral and more options in reorganisation plan

As Labour Councillors, we were disappointed with our colleagues on Rother District Council who, at Wednesday’s extra-ordinary council meeting, chose to endorse an interim plan for a single unitary authority in East Sussex, despite our calls to withhold approval until alternative options could be fully explored.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We support the principle of local government reorganisation to streamline services and remove bureaucracy, but the proposal we were presented with on Wednesday, driven by East Sussex County Council (ESCC), effectively advocated for ‘ESCC 2.0’ —a larger, rebranded version of the existing county council structure that has failed to meet the needs of local residents.

ESCC has repeatedly demonstrated its inability to effectively manage services, with recent cuts to Adult Social Care highlighting just how out of touch the current system is with the needs of our communities. We could not bring ourselves to support a proposal that simply extends the same flawed model to a larger scale. There was a suggestion that this ‘ESCC 2.0’ plan should be accepted for the sake of ‘administrative ease’—to make setting up the new authority simpler — but we think this not a valid reason to ignore better alternatives. We need a solution that works for our communities, not just one that’s easier to implement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We remain concerned that, unlike other councils in East Sussex, Rother District Council were only presented with the one option to vote on. Democracy requires choice and that was denied to us. Just over the way in Hastings, Councillors considered three different proposals, and approved an interim plan that covered all three different options. We were hoping Rother could do this as well.

Cllr Sam Coleman, speaking at Council meeting

Our communities deserve better than ‘ESCC 2.0’ and as a group of Labour Councillors, we will continue to advocate for better alternatives. The Labour Government have been explicitly clear that this is a moment for change, and we believe that opportunity needs to be seized. ‘More of the same’ simply is not good enough.

One better alternative, included in Hastings Borough Council’s submission, is for a Northern, rural unitary authority and a southern, coastal unitary authority within East Sussex. We much prefer this model as it actually brings some key services like social care closer to communities, whilst still being able to realise the savings from the removal of Rother and other District and Borough Councils. We believe coastal communties like Bexhill, Rye, Pevensey, Eastbourne and Hastings have more similarities in terms of need compared to sparser, rural areas like Burwash and Northern Rother.

Due to the tight timescales of the Local Government Reorganisation process, we know that the September submission deadline is going to come around fast, but prior to that there will likely be some public consultation. We implore all East Sussex residents to make their voices heard during this process, because ESCC’s plan to shape the unitary authority in their image will be a disaster for our communities.

We say no to ESCC 2.0.

Cllr Sam Coleman,

on behalf of the Rother Labour Group of Councillors