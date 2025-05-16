Print expert comments on Brighton Festival 2025 and why street art Is going collectible in 2025

Street Art - why this trend is booming, and what it says about art in 2025

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For years, Brighton’s street art has been a festival highlight: bold, fleeting, and best experienced in person. But in 2025, it’s no longer vanishing with the seasons.

Aura Print notes local artists are now transforming their murals into high-spec, limited-edition prints, and collectors are bringing them home.

Street Art You Can Frame

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brighton Street Art

Street art has always been ephemeral. Murals are painted over. Installations fade. But prints last, and people are catching on.

Artists across Brighton are translating their works into collectible editions: screen printed, signed, and often available in small batches. Festival-goers and art fans alike can now take home a piece of the streets.

Partnerships like the Brighton Festival x King & McGaw collection are helping make that possible, turning large-scale outdoor art into high-quality, affordable prints that live far beyond the city’s walls.

From Public Walls to Private Spaces

Beyond personalisation, the shift also opens up financial opportunities for creators. Prints provide artists with new revenue, broader reach, and a more sustainable way to showcase their work beyond a single festival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For fans, it’s a way to engage with Brighton’s identity on a deeper level. Hanging a local artist’s print is cultural participation, more than just being a part of the interior design.

What It Means for the Future of Art and Design

Aura Print believes this is part of a wider design shift:

From fast to forever : Limited prints preserve what was once fleeting.

: Limited prints preserve what was once fleeting. From passive to personal : Viewers become collectors and curators.

: Viewers become collectors and curators. From public spectacle to private story: Art becomes lived-in, not just looked at.

Branding Expert, Liam Smith from Aura Print says "In a digital age saturated with AI-generated visuals, there’s a craving for something physical, local, and real. A print of a Brighton mural isn’t just a poster. It’s a cultural timestamp: something you lived through, not just scrolled past.

Also, it’s a smart branding move. A mural might go viral, but a print goes home. That’s long-term brand presence: art that becomes part of someone’s daily life.

Street art prints aren’t just a festival souvenir; they’re a signal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As art becomes more immersive, people want to carry that feeling beyond the gallery and beyond the street. The rise of collectible prints reflects a cultural moment where memory, identity, and place are all part of what we hang on our walls.

Brighton’s street art scene is now evolving fast. What once lived on the outside of a building is now living inside someone’s home”.