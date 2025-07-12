Reader letter: Letter of complaint to Crawley MP regarding Homes England
Dear Peter Lamb
As my MP, please register this formal complaint and take it to the highest possible level within Government.
The complaint is against the Homes and Communities Agency [trading as Homes England], questioning their competency, stewardship and management of land west of Ifield - specifically Ifield Brook Meadows [designated a Local Green Space/LGS by Crawley Borough Council and a community-proposed Local Nature Reserve/LNR].
Details of the complaint include:
1. Destruction of bridges and hedgerows [threatening wildlife and the extinction of rare species]
2. Disregard for the ancient Parish and its historic boundary [with Ifield Brook Meadows within the geographical centre]
3. Misuse of taxpayers money, unacceptable stewardship of public land and bullying.
One solution to right these wrongs would simply be to cancel Homes England’s speculative planning application for this area.
Thank you for your assistance in this critical matter.
Richard W. Symonds MCIPD
The Ifield Society
Ifield Street, Ifield Village
Crawley, West Sussex