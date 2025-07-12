Reader letter: Letter of complaint to Crawley MP regarding Homes England

By Richard W Symonds
Contributor
Published 12th Jul 2025, 22:52 BST
Updated 14th Jul 2025, 09:32 BST
As my MP, please register this formal complaint and take it to the highest possible level within Government.

Dear Peter Lamb

The complaint is against the Homes and Communities Agency [trading as Homes England], questioning their competency, stewardship and management of land west of Ifield - specifically Ifield Brook Meadows [designated a Local Green Space/LGS by Crawley Borough Council and a community-proposed Local Nature Reserve/LNR].

Ancient Parish of Ifield Map 2025 - with Ifield Brook Meadows in the geographical centre [in green]placeholder image
Ancient Parish of Ifield Map 2025 - with Ifield Brook Meadows in the geographical centre [in green]

Details of the complaint include:

1. Destruction of bridges and hedgerows [threatening wildlife and the extinction of rare species]

2. Disregard for the ancient Parish and its historic boundary [with Ifield Brook Meadows within the geographical centre]

3. Misuse of taxpayers money, unacceptable stewardship of public land and bullying.

Ancient Parish of Ifield Map 1910 - with Ifield Brook Meadows in the geographical centre [in pinkish red]placeholder image
Ancient Parish of Ifield Map 1910 - with Ifield Brook Meadows in the geographical centre [in pinkish red]

One solution to right these wrongs would simply be to cancel Homes England’s speculative planning application for this area.

Thank you for your assistance in this critical matter.

Richard W. Symonds MCIPD

The Ifield Society

Ifield Street, Ifield Village

Crawley, West Sussex

