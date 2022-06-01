Reader letter: Richard Williamson's countryside knowledge was 'seemingly infinite'

Richard Williamson. Photograph: Steve Robards/ SR1831896

Richard Williamson will truly be missed.

Sadly, I never met him but we corresponded several times, usually about wild bees. Richard never failed to answer my letters.

His knowledge of our countryside was seemingly infinite, but what was most striking in his articles was his love for this countryside and its wild inhabitants.

To recognise, share and feel that love in another human being was a weekly joy.