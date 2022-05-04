Reader letter: ‘What are we doing letting Shoreham be spoiled?’

The river Adur at Shoreham-by -Sea. Photograph: Derek Martin/ dm1517694a

I am becoming very downhearted and sad with the new buildings that are being built in my lovely town of Shoreham.

The latest riverside blocks of flats look like a prison and are built on the banks of our lovely river Adur – which is a lovely beautiful part of our town.

The plans for building on the old civic centre look even worse. They are too high and ugly with no attempt to blend in with local surrounding area.

To cut down that lovely tree by the pub should be regarded as an offence.

Surely they have the ability to exclude it from being being chopped down?

The height of the blocks is shameful. Nothing should be higher that St Marys’ church, which is beautiful enough to have a local law protecting it from the excessive building heights surrounding it and within our town.

It seems that the objections that are made are ignored and no matter how high we jump it will always be that way.