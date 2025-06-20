Reader picture: Pluto, giving Me the eye !

Pluto, giving me the eye !

Pluto was a Herring Gull who frequently visited us when I living in Goring by Sea, some time ago.

Pluto never demanded food, and was quite reasonable in character, that is fo a Herring Gull. He did have a penetrating stare, which was rather searching.

Herring Gulls have gained a bad reputation for stealing food from visitors and residents at the seaside. They are particularly fond of fish and chips. The problem partly stems from some of us discarding or throwing our unwanted food on the ground. Herring

Gulls usually need us to be distracted before they swoop down to pinch our fish and chips or whatever else is on the menu.

When down by the seaside it is usually wise to take a cursory glance around before commencing to eat. Somewhere nearby, above or sitting on a beach hut will be a Herring Gull, giving

You and your fish and chips the eye !