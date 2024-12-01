Reason to be Cheerful: Good grief and looking forward

Vicky Edwards

Arriving at a Crematorium to take a funeral service recently, I overheard a lady remark that while it was a sad day for those who knew the deceased, to the funeral directors it was “just another job.”

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I had to bite my tongue. Hard. Because she couldn’t have been further from the truth.

When I started working as a celebrant four years ago I quickly realised that those who work in the funeral industry are pretty special people. The compassion, kindness, respect and professionalism they demonstrate every single day, even in the face of the most tragic circumstances, is extraordinary. It is NEVER ‘just another job’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From going all out to ensure that a final farewell is absolutely right for the deceased and their loved ones, I’ve worked with funeral directors who have gone to extreme lengths to give families whatever comfort and support that they can at this devastating time. Gently guiding people through every painful step of the process, including signposting onward to bereavement support services after a funeral, I’ll say it again: it is NEVER ‘just another job’.

Shine a Light is this year’s theme for National Grief Awareness Week. Organised by The Good Grief Trust, the aim of Grief Awareness Week 2024 is to highlight the bereavement services on offer up and down the country.

A funeral service, for many, is the start of the grieving process. And grief is definitely far healthier expressed than bottled up. But for those who work with the bereaved it can be tough too. Being surrounded by grief can be debilitating, but still these remarkable souls continue serving and supporting their families and being that vital warm and reassuring presence.

So, more of a reason to be grateful than cheerful this week, to funeral directors and their teams, to crematorium staff and to ministers and fellow Celebrants, a big and heartfelt thank you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And to the Good Grief Trust, thank you too for being there for those difficult post-funeral steps.

***

A definite reason to be cheerful for me: A brand spanking new diary.

Brimming with promise, I always feel positive when I buy a new diary – the thought of turning the page into a new year feels exciting; it feels hopeful.

The American clergyman Robert H Schuller wrote: ‘Let your hopes, not your hurts, shape your future.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A new diary literally allows you to turn the page on past hurts and to look forward. Even better, mine also provides me with a handy currency converter, a London Underground map and accounting pages that I will inevitably use to write shopping lists. Winning!

National Grief Awareness Week: https://www.thegoodgrieftrust.org/ngaw/

Follow Vicky @spotonceremonies