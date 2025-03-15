Reasons to be Cheerful: Boxing clever By Vicky Edwards

Boxing is not something I have ever really fancied as a spectator sport. However, I find myself revving up to be ringside for a very special match on Saturday 5 April at Chichester’s Westgate Centre.

Ultra White Collar Boxing holds glam black tie events across the UK. Providing an evening of charity boxing, the boxers are local people who have trained their socks off for eight weeks. Stepping into the ring to raise money for good causes, the objective is to wallop some funds at those really important community services and resources.

Joe Bate, a funeral director at Reynolds Funeral Service in Chichester, is one of those putting ‘em up for charity. Donning the gloves to support Andy’s Man Club in Littlehampton, the charity’s aim is to provide peer to peer support to reduce male suicide and help men through storms in their life.

With groups up and down the UK, Andy’s Man Club takes its name from Andrew Roberts, a man who sadly took his own life aged 23 in early 2016. His family had no idea he was suffering. Looking deeper into male suicide and men’s mental health, they discovered that male suicide is the biggest killer of men under 54, with male mental health surrounded by well-ingrained cultural stigma in the UK.

Boxing champ Muhammad Ali said ‘Service to others is the rent you pay for your room here on earth.’ In volunteering to get a bashing as a way to raise some much-needed funds, Joe is indeed giving service to others. Bravo to him, and to all those stepping out of their comfort zones and into the ring. I’ll be there cheering you on.

We are in difficult economic times. People are tightening their belts as a result, leaving charities finding it tougher than ever. Andy’s Man Club is a great cause that makes a very real difference. If you possibly can, please give Joe a shot in the arm (as opposed to a smack in the kisser) by making a donation to his fund raising efforts. Every penny helps. To sponsor Joe: www.justgiving.com/page/joseph-bate-1736684596076

And if you fancy joining me for a good yell, you can buy tickets for the event on Saturday 5 April here: www.ultratickets.co.uk/events/ultra-white-collar-boxing-chichester

Hotly Tipped

In Bognor Regis recently having dinner with two old friends, we paid a visit to the Magda Tandoori on Argyle Road. Great food and friendly service, the mixed grill was top notch and the chef’s specials made choosing tricky. A lovely – and tasty – night was had by all. If you’re heading into Bognor and you love a curry then this is definitely a highly recommended hot spot.

Follow Vicky: @spotonceremonies