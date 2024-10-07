Reasons to be Cheerful: Bravo and boobs!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Contrary to the title of the Rolling Stones hit, I got plenty of satisfaction from seeing Redlands at Chichester Festival Theatre last week.

Based on the court case of the 1960s following a drugs bust at Redlands, the house in West Wittering owned by Keith Richards, this new play by Charlotte Jones is fun, fresh and, as you would hope, boasts a cracking soundtrack. No spoilers here, but I urge you to grab a ticket before the show closes on 18 October.

Having a world class theatre on our doorstep is huge bonus, and not just for those of us who love live performance. As well as providing employment opportunities, visitors coming to the area for the primary purpose of seeing a CFT show also spend their money in our hotels, pubs, cafes, restaurants, shops and at other local attractions. It’s a tangible impact.

Jasper Talbot and Brenock O'Connor in Redlands

Talking to a lady from another part of the country recently, she told me how she was really worried for the future of her independent boutique. Her local theatre closed last year and neighbouring businesses have really suffered from the loss of footfall. She’s hanging on in there, but the only curtain coming down looks likely to be on shops like hers.

We are more fortunate. So congratulations to all involved in the brilliant telling of this local slice of rock ‘n’ roll history, and hurrah for our Festival Theatre. Both reasons to be cheerful indeed.

***

I overheard a lady in a café recently complaining that there were now far too many awareness campaigns – “there’s a day for every ruddy thing!” she griped to her friend.

It is true. From cybersecurity to brunch, there is a national day/week/month to highlight an extensive range of issues and oddities. But apart from the really bonkers ones (World Beer Pong Day anyone?), most offer advice, support and information, so why should the grumblers grumble?

Soon after this little eavesdropping session I ran into an old friend I hadn’t seen for a while. In the course of our catch-up she told me how she had recently had a cancer scare. However, following previous breast cancer awareness campaigns she gathered her courage and got herself checked out as a matter of priority. Thankfully, all was well. She breathed a huge sigh of relief, counted her lucky stars and made a donation to a breast cancer charity.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Consider this your claxon to check your boobs. Men can get breast cancer too, so you as well, chaps.

So I say let’s be happy for awareness initiatives. You never know who, or how, they might help.

Find out more: www.breastcancernow.org or www.coppafeel.org