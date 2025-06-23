Reasons to be Cheerful: Girl Power By Vicky Edwards

Working with marginalised young women and girls, The Juno Project is a brilliant West Sussex-based charity that first came to my attention a couple of years ago. Focussed on enabling young women to reach their best possible potential, no matter what, the mission is simple: encourage, enthuse, empower.

Like many charities, just keeping going is a constant challenge, so I was delighted to hear that The Juno Project had recently been awarded National Lottery funding. Awarded over £9,000 to support its work with girls and young women in West Sussex, the money will allow the charity to ramp-up its community workshops.

Delivering coaching support for vulnerable young women who are struggling with mental health and wellbeing, in schools and community spaces, The Juno Project seeks to create a safe and trusting environment for young women to explore their experiences, their behaviours and the core beliefs that are driving those behaviours. Giving them the tools to help them become more self-aware, improve mental health and understand themselves and their relationships, ‘Juno’s’ work is vital – transformative even. Acknowledging life’s challenges while simultaneously encouraging young women to explore their own agency and create powerful, positive stories about what they have survived, who they are and what they can achieve, the work is all underpinned by one question: 'What are your gifts, and how will you use them?' For many, learning that they even have gifts is a revelation in itself.

Delighted that The National Lottery Community Fund has recognised their work, Sanchia Ryan, CEO of The Juno Project, told me: “We will be able to run 4 additional groups for 6-20 young women for 10 weeks, in the areas where we are most needed. These will provide much-needed psychoeducation and enable us to empower girls and young women. We will be able to help them deal with the challenges which can lead to reduced life chances.”

The Juno Project working with schools

And with many young women reportedly seeking support in areas including mental health, friendships and close relationships, body image, confidence and how to deal with sexism and unwanted sexual attention, The Juno Project’s work is increasingly important.

Michelle Obama once said that “There is no limit to what we, as women, can accomplish.” Too right, sister! But some women have the odds stacked against them; they need compassion, kindness and cheerleading to give them the confidence to even start believing that they can reach for the stars.

Now, thanks to The National Lottery and The Juno Project, more young women in our county have the chance to succeed, achieve and thrive. And that is a Reason to be Cheerful with bells on.

Find out more about The Juno Project: www.thejunoproject.co.uk

