Reasons to be Cheerful: Group Hug by Vicky Edwards

I recently had the privilege of being a guest speaker at the Chichester branch of charity Parkinson’s UK. There to talk about what being a celebrant entails, while I am always happy to fly the flag for celebrants, being invited to speak at local groups is always a pleasure in its own right. Whether it is the WI (fellow celebrant Erika Biddlecombe and I recently had a lovely evening with the ladies of Westbourne WI) or a group like Parkinson’s UK that offers invaluable support, meeting new people and finding out about their lives is always interesting and enriching.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Walking home after the event, I got to thinking about groups and clubs. I’m not a natural ‘joiner.’ Partly because committing to anything on a regular basis is nigh on impossible given the vagaries of my work schedule, and partly because I have a horrible tendency to get myself lumbered with roles that I am ill-equipped for (I am a magnet for people with clipboards and before you can say ‘committee meeting’ I find myself wondering what the heck a Treasurer is actually supposed to do).

But undoubtedly groups and clubs have a really important part to play in many people’s lives. A place for those with shared passions and interests to come together, a refuge for those united by a condition or experience, or simply a platform for friendship and socialisation, happily there are plenty of thriving groups out there, all offering fellowship, support, information and a warm welcome. In the case of Westbourne WI you’ll also get a glass of wine, while Parkinson’s UK in Chichester had homemade cakes are on offer!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A sense of belonging and of being part of a something is a fundamental human need – to be connected is instinctive. And if we don’t have that as part of our family unit, finding a group of people with whom we share commonality is especially precious. Comforting, reassuring and bonding, if we’re willing to learn then we’ll also be inspired by others and become more rounded individuals, too.

Celebrants Erika Biddlecombe (left) and Vicky Edwards (right)

The philosopher Thomas Paine said “It is not in numbers, but in unity, that our great strength lies.” He is right. And every week in this newspaper there are stories of clubs, societies and groups doing wonderful things. Whether providing services, fundraising or campaigning, volunteers of such factions quietly do their bit in our communities to make the world a little bit better.

So here’s to the groups and clubs that open their doors and their arms. You provide a reason to be cheerful – and so much more – to so many. Keep on doing what you do.

For information about Parkinson’s UK groups: https://www.parkinsons.org.uk

For information about WI groups: https://www.thewi.org.uk/

Follow Vicky @spotonceremonies