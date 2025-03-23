Reasons to be Cheerful: Hurrah for Hotels! By Vicky Edwards

Away from home recently to take a service, an overnight stay was involved. I LOVE staying in hotels – the bliss of being cosseted! Sadly, this one won’t be getting a glowing report from me, but, disappointed as I was, it did get me thinking about what it is about hotels that I so enjoy.

As a touring actor in the early 90s hotels were a real treat. Theatre digs could be a very hit and miss affair, often featuring candlewick bedspreads, nylon sheets and lot of notices that began with ‘Please do NOT’ pinned up everywhere. So some weeks, when everyone was frazzled and fed up with friction burns from the nylon sheets, we’d try the ‘Great Hotel Blag’.

Ringing ahead, we would assure a nice hotel in a town we were due to visit that if they gave us a preferred rate, their bar takings would sky-rocket. We got to stay in some stunning hotels on this basis.

The thrill of checking into the hotel that the Big Brother contestants were evicted to was a particular highlight, as was an incredible boutique hotel somewhere in the Highlands. Alas, on account of the incredible hospitality we received I regret that I cannot remember exactly where. They had a fabulous whisky selection though.

My friend Sarah was my usual roommate for our ‘Put it on the Bill’ weeks. The usual routine after checking in was to give our room a very thorough inspection. Bonus points if the bath products and biscuit selection were fancy brands that you could pinch at the end of your stay. More bonus points if there was a mini bar.

I really feel for hoteliers. With an increased minimum wage and higher employer National Insurance contributions, never mind escalating overheads, turning a profit while maintaining standards must be one Hell of a balancing act.

In my not-so-lovely hotel last week I was grumpy. The hairdryer and bath mat were missing in action, the soap dispenser empty and the lift out of order. And while paying for a ‘superior’ room got me a Kit Kat and a couple of coffee pods, it didn’t include a shower curtain long enough to prevent a re-enactment of Noah’s Ark.

But perhaps I’m just harder to please in my old age?

Nevertheless, a lovely hotel remains my favourite treat. A friend recently told me that she was super excited to have booked the Oasis gig. Given the cost of tickets, she and her chap have forfeited a hotel stay and are driving back afterwards. I hope they have a fab time. But for me (and no offence, Liam and Noel) I’d rather spend the dosh on a star rating than star billing.

