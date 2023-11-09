Writing as the nation observes Armistice Day on Saturday 11th and Remembrance Sunday on 12th November, Bishop Will, the Bishop of Lewes, invites us to heed the meaning of the rituals of remembrance of the past to build a fairer world now and into the future.

November is a month of remembrance, inspired by the Church’s remembrance of all its unnamed saints and all the faithful departed at the beginning of the month. The First World War added Armistice Day, which after the Second World War gave place to Remembrance Sunday, when we remember with respect and gratitude all who died in those great conflicts and in the lesser wars of ensuing years.

If you have ever been to Westminster Abbey you may have noticed the ten statues depicting Christian Martyrs of the twentieth century above the west door. They challenge us to expand our remembrance to include all who have made great sacrifices for the benefit of others. Each one represents many other victims of tyranny, fanaticism, dictatorship, prejudice and brutality. They include Archbishop Oscar Romero, Archbishop of San Salvador, who stood out against the oppression of the poor and the abuse of human rights by a repressive government. He was shot at the altar in 1980 while saying Mass. There are also the human rights leader, Martin Luther King, assassinated in Memphis in 1968, the Chinese pastor Wang Zhiming, executed in front of a mass rally of over 10,000 people during the Cultural Revolution, the Grand Duchess Elizabeth, a member of the Russian royal family, who renounced her status to take religious vows and care for orphans, but who was murdered by the revolutionaries.

One of the most inspiring of these heroes is the Polish Franciscan priest, Maximilian Kolbe, a prisoner in Auschwitz. When a prisoner from his block escaped, the commandant ordered that ten prisoners should be locked in an airtight cell as a reprisal and left to die. One of those selected begged to be spared because he had a wife and children, and Fr Kolbe stepped forward to take his place.

As the poet John McCrae said, 'We shall not sleep, though poppies grow in Flanders fields'.

True remembrance should motivate us to preserve all that is good and change what is bad, praying always to be given the strength to do what is right.

