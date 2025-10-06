Richard Esling, On the Grapevine: A century of effervescence: Avenue de Champagne celebrates 100 years

In the heart of Épernay, often referred to as the Capital of Champagne, an avenue like no other in the world runs through the centre, lined by the mansions and wineries of the top producers that have shaped the legacy of the world’s most celebrated sparkling wine.

This year marks two momentous anniversaries: the centenary of the Avenue de Champagne’s official naming in 1925 and the 10-year anniversary of Champagne’s inscription on the UNESCO World Heritage List.

Both milestones are a testament to the enduring cultural and vinous heritage of this region, where bubbles meet history in every glass.

The Avenue de Champagne is more than a boulevard; it is a vinous monument.

No 19 Champagne Bar, Avenue de Champagne in Epernay

Home to some of Champagne’s most prestigious houses—Moët & Chandon, Perrier-Jouët, and Pol Roger among them—the avenue stretches elegantly through Épernay, with some 110 kilometres of cellars running beneath its cobbled surface, cradling millions of bottles in hushed, cool darkness.

Walking its length is akin to traversing a living museum of Champagne’s commercial and artisanal evolution.

Named officially in 1925 as a nod to the prosperity and global prestige brought by the sparkling wine trade, the avenue has become a pilgrimage site for oenophiles.

Its architecture reflects the wealth and ambition of 19th-century Champagne families, but the spirit remains resolutely modern.

Champagne Besserat de Belefon Luxury Suites in Epernay

Recent years have seen a revitalisation, with new visitor centres, immersive tasting experiences, and a renewed emphasis on Champagne as both a product and place.

No 19 is a champagne bar offering daily tastings of champagnes from some of the smaller producers of the region. 3 glasses for 24 euros is a deal not to be missed.

It was this sense of place, comprising terroir, tradition, and technical savoir-faire, that led UNESCO, in 2015, to recognise the “Champagne Hillsides, Houses and Cellars” as a World Heritage Site.

The listing was not for the wine alone, but for the entire cultural landscape that produces it: the vineyard slopes of Hautvillers, Aÿ, and Mareuil-sur-Aÿ; the intricate labyrinth of cellars; and the commercial centres such as the Avenue de Champagne itself.

The Cosy Lounge Bar at Hotel Briqueterie Champagne

It was, in essence, an acknowledgment that Champagne is not simply a drink—it is a world of human endeavour, of craftsmanship refined over centuries.

Several of the Champagne Houses offer B&B accommodation on or near the Avenue de Champagne, such as the gastronomic Champagne Besserat de Belefon.

With a close association with the famed and beautiful animal lover Bridget Bardot, dogs are welcomed and provided with their own bowls and bed in the suites.

Just outside Epernay is the recently refurbished Hotel Briqueterie with its fabulous gastronomic restaurant and cosy bar, also welcoming dogs with open paws.

Sooty was treated to some biscuits on arrival and thoroughly enjoyed the whole experience, making friends with several other dog lovers.

With Le Shuttle encouraging travellers to take their pets to Europe with ease, an equally easy 3.5-hour journey takes you and your dog to one of the most famed wine regions of the world.

Once you have your documents in order, travelling through the Tunnel with your dog in the car is as easy as giving a morsel of bacon to your pampered pooch.

In a world where wine regions rise and fall with fashion, Champagne endures.

As Epernay’s Avenue de Champagne toasts 100 years under its iconic name, and the UNESCO recognition enters its second decade, the message is clear: the bubbles may rise quickly, but the heritage runs deep.