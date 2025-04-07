Rodmell & Southease Parish Pump

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

What lovely weather we are having. I’ve spoken to people who have recently travelled abroad seeking the sun, and then been rather miffed when phoning home, to find we have higher temperatures here. With all the problems with wars, weather conditions and natural disasters, the tourist trade will probably be hit, so maybe people here will learn to love their own country more and visit more places ‘on their doorstep’.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having watched a lot of natural history and travel programmes on TV during the winter months I’ve learnt a lot about our lovely British Isles and only wish I had explored them more when I was younger and more able. I’ve resulted in using coach travel now for my two annual breaks, as I find it easier, as I don’t have to carry cases, and everything is done for you which still enables you to travel. I go with a group of people, who like me, are on their own, and I got us together for various trips. These days I really enjoy day trips more than weeks away, as I love my own home and bed.

Rodmell’s amazing magnolias, or Tulip Trees as some call them, are all out now, and what a lovely display they are giving us. I have one but it blooms late Autumn. It’s supposed to be a rare variety and was given to me by my lovely neighbours Roger and Marie Hass, for my 60th birthday when they lived in Barn House, before they moved to their lovely chateau La-Mouchère in France. I understand they have now moved on. The tree is very high and 22 years old now and is in my orchard. It has dozens of large creamy flowers in the Autumn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having lived in Rodmell since 1968 I have seen many changes and Marie Littlechild, and I were lamenting recently on how Rodmell has changed and how so many of the old Rodmellians have passed on. Not many of us left now.

Rodmell's Magnificent Magnolias

So, Mr Trump is putting tariffs on everyone now and hopes Americans will buy things made in America. Maybe we should support our dear country and buy British, after all the fast-food issues which came from America haven’t done us a lot of good have they, as our people are now so much heavier and our litter problem is worse than we could ever have imagined with the food packaging from ‘fast foods’ being thrown our of car windows etc.

When I went to put flowers on my mother’s resting place in our churchyard I was disgusted to find sandwich packaging over the seat in the churchyard, so took it home with me to put in my bin. Was it too hard a task for the brain of the person who left it to cope with.

The next Coffee Club will be on Wednesday 16th April usual time 11am usual place the Abergavenny Arms. A bit of a way off but we have our Open Gardens on June 8th. Much help is needed so if you can give some time, please ring Claire on 07766 561945. I will write more about this event next week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Easter morning there will be a glorious walk up Itford Hill at 6.30am to partake of communion at the summit at sunrise (7am). As Jenny says, ‘what an initiation to Easter for Joe our new vicar’, I hope he is an early riser.

Before that on Palm Sunday (13th April) at St Pancras in Kingston there is going to be Messy Church for the children (and parents) of all the churches in the Benefice (Kingston, Iford, Rodmell and Southease) 3.30-5pm with games, crafts, prayer, bible stories, songs and refreshments. If you’d like to take your children or grandchildren along do let Joe know – 01273 967511.