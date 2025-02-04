Rother District Council Leader: Amazing festival shines a spotlight on Bexhill

For the past week, the centre of Bexhill has been lit up with some of the most amazing displays as the Bexhill After Dark light festival returned to the town.

As darkness descended, the town became a hive of activity and it was great to see so many people enjoying the parade, art installations and entertainment the event has to offer.

The annual festival is produced by 18 Hours and funded by Arts Council England, Rother District Council and Bexhill Town Council, and involves shops, churches, town centre sites and the De La Warr Pavilion.

I love events like this which can be enjoyed by all ages and shine a spotlight on our district – quite literally in this case.

The Bexhill After Dark parade

Prior to the event, creative workshops ran in local schools and children and community groups were able to create illuminated lanterns for the breathtaking parade.

I’m extremely grateful to 18 Hours and those volunteers who gave so much of their time to ensure that, once again, the festival was a roaring success. I look forward to seeing how they can top it next year.

This week Cabinet has had to make some difficult decisions to make to propose a balanced budget to Full Council.

Like district and borough councils across the south east, funding from Government will not do us any favours in 2025/26 and we have little choice but to look at increasing council tax, raising charges and finding savings.

We have been able to propose a budget using less of our reserves than predicted. In the draft budget that will go to full council for approval, the use of reserves, money we can only use once, has dropped from an estimated £1.4 million to £600,000. Of course, we would prefer not to use any of our reserves but sadly, we don’t feel we have any option.

One of the biggest changes to the budget we are proposing to full council is the removal of charges in currently free car parks. We had a record number of responses to our budget consultation, and we have taken into consideration the feedback, deciding to remove the new charges.

It will be for full council to make a final decision on the budget for the new financial year when it meets at the end of the month.

Our draft Housing Development Strategy will soon go out for public consultation after Cabinet approval and it is important that people understand its significance and give their views.

This document will ensure the housing needs of our communities are met now and in the future, and helps to guide development so it improves the quality of life for our residents.

It is an important document, and I would ask that people take the time to read, reflect and give feedback.