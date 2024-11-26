Rother District Council Leader: Shop Local and support your towns and villages this Christmas

As leader of Rother District Council, I regularly come across amazing projects throughout the district that support residents and help them feel part of their community.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I had the pleasure of visiting one such project recently – Bexhill’s Men’s Shed - and I was impressed by the set up and support it offers.

It’s a fairly simple concept – a place where people can share their practical skills and produce and repair items, but the impact is wide-reaching.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as providing an opportunity to be creative and pass on and learn new skills, it encourages physical and mental activity, improves people’s wellbeing and combats loneliness.

Rother District Council HQ

I would urge anyone looking for something to get involved in to go along and visit this welcoming and friendly group. More information about Bexhill Men’s Shed can be found at www.bexhillmensshed.org.uk.

As we hurtle towards December, our local businesses are gearing up for a busy festive season – the time of year our small, independent shops, cafes and restaurant rely upon.

I am pleased to say that the district council is, again this year, running its Shop Local campaign in a bid to encourage residents to support their local high streets and put their money into the local economy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We are distributing Shop Local posters and will continue to promote the campaign via our website and social media channels, and I am sure my fellow councillors will join me in spreading the word as they travel around the district.

As well as being able to find unique gifts, shopping, eating and drinking in your local town or village saves you money on travel and helps you cut your carbon emissions.

Details of some of the hundreds of independent shops around the district can be found on the 1066 Country tourism website at www.visit1066country.com/blog/read/2021/12/tis-the-season-to-shop-local-b63

More information about the Shop Local campaign can be found at www.rother.gov.uk/news/shop-local-and-boost-business-this-festive-season/

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of our efforts to encourage people to shop locally, we are providing free parking in Rother District Council car parks on certain days in the lead up to Christmas.

Our officers work closely with town and parish councils and local business and community groups to ensure that the chosen days have the biggest impact for local traders.

Whilst parking regulations, including time limits on spaces, will still apply, charges will be waived in car parks in Battle, Rye, Little Common and Bexhill.

Some of the days coincide with events in these areas including Christmas shopping days and evenings, and a full list of dates can be found at www.rother.gov.uk/news/christmas-parking-concessions-2024/

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christmas came early for a five projects supporting skills training and employment in Rother after they were successful in their bid for a share £1 million Government funding.

The successful projects include the development of specialist healthcare training at Bexhill College, the creation of a community carpentry studio, and an expansion of supported internship programmes for young people with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND).

I look forward to seeing these projects come to fruition and hope improvement in skills training will give our residents the opportunity to further their careers and help the local economy thrive.