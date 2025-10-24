RSPB column: The fastest falcon and the flying barn door – birds of prey on the brooks

We’re approaching the time of year when our wetlands are at their most exciting as the thousands of ducks and waders, spectacular in themselves, draw in a selection of magnificent raptors.

As well as the fastest falcon – our Peregrine – a visit to Pulborough Brooks at this time of year will almost certainly reward you with a Kestrel hovering over the long grass as it searches for voles and you could spot our smallest falcon, the Merlin. The latter is a winter visitor who flies fast and low, hoping to surprise and catch small birds.

You may also have heard of Merlin in another bird-related context- there is app called Merlin that you can use to help you identify birds and birdsong – why not give it a try next time you are out and about.

Buzzards and Red Kites are a familiar site, soaring over the South Downs, but a more recent addition to the sightings list is the White-tailed Eagle. Two birds from the Isle of Wight reintroduction scheme have adopted the Arun Valley and are starting to become a familiar and distinctive sight with their huge ‘barn door’ wings. The Crows and Rooks, which sometimes ineffectively heckle them as they fly, look tiny by comparison!

Who will you see on a winter visit to the wetlands? Plan your visit: https://www.rspb.org.uk/days-out/reserves/pulborough-brooks/

1 . Contributed Peregrine Falcon in flight Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Peregrine Falcon Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Hovering Kestrel Photo: Submitted