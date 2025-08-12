Sharon Wheeler, Chestnut Tree House: All aboard!

A group of our Chestnut families have recently enjoyed a rather exhilarating excursion out to sea.

Many wheelchair users or those with complex health needs never get the opportunity to venture out into open water, but thanks to the charity Wetwheels, we were able to make this dream come true.

Wetwheels Foundation make seafaring accessible for everyone, ensuring that people of all abilities can safely enjoy the thrill and freedom of being out on the water. And what a ride it was!

Our Chestnut Tree House crew boarded the boat at Sovereign harbour, and sped off across the Sussex coast. The smiles did not stop from that moment on, there were screams of delight and everyone got soaked which only added to the fun.

Phoenix enjoying the boat trip

There was even a ramp to the steering wheel of the boat which meant that every child could access the controls and have a go at being the captain, which was very special.

These precious moments mean the world to the families we support as the children and young people in our care need regular medical treatment, daily medication and other specialist clinical attention.

Enjoying a day out that is fully catered to their needs, where they can live in the moment is invaluable.

Please help us to continue making memories like these by visiting: www.chestnut.org.uk/making-memories