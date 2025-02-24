St Barnabas Hospice column: A future for hospice care
As a charity, we are heavily reliant on generous donations from the public. With only 22% of our care costs covered by government, these gifts - which account for almost one fifth of our funding - are vital to make sure we can keep supporting our Sussex community in the years to come.
Hospice care is often far more than people expect – our services extend to the families affected by loss or terminal illness. We offer counselling, spiritual support and arrange events where people can meet those going through something similar.
We help to create memories, celebrate life and bring people together when they’re navigating grief.
We must start planning for the future, and gifts in Wills are a key way to ensure we can be here for those that need us now and in the future.
If you are interested in finding out more about leaving a gift in your Will please visit: www.stbarnabas-hospice.org.uk/wills