St Barnabas Hospice column: Something old, something new supporting hospice care
The shop stocks a wide range of new and pre-loved wedding dresses, as well as suits, bridesmaid dresses and mother-of-the-bride styles.
Dresses come in a variety of shapes, styles and sizes.
There are numerous benefits to buying a pre-loved dress – it doesn’t just come down to cost.
Perhaps you’re trying to live more sustainably, favour a vintage look or would like your wedding outfit to have its own history.
While the shop does stock new styles donated by bridal shops, many of the dresses have a story behind them. One vintage dress from the 1970s came with a photograph and a letter from the donor saying she hoped the bride who wore it would be as happy as she was.
Donating your wedding dress is a beautiful, generous gift and we will look after it carefully until it is worn again.
Retail manager Nadia told us how much the staff love helping brides find the perfect dress and have fun doing it.
And as well as adding magic to a couple’s special day, every donation and purchase helps support loving hospice care for local people and their families.
The wedding boutique is open seven days a week. To make an appointment, go to www.stbh.org.uk/shops or call 01903 823424.