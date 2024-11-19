St Barnabas Hospice: Keeping connected

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As we get ready for the Christmas period, we’re keeping busy with a range of wellbeing events for our patients and their families.

With the support of our volunteers, we can offer extra opportunities to connect and reflect at this time of year, too.

Carers and family members, for example, have been enjoying trips into the great outdoors with one of our counsellors thanks to our ‘Connecting to Nature, Connecting to Me’ walks.

The trips give a chance for carers and bereaved people to reflect on their experiences in a grounded and mindful way. For many of those coming along, it’s the first time in a while they’ve taken time for themselves.

'Connecting to nature, connecting to me' walks with St Barnabas House

Community Companion volunteers, meanwhile, provide a friendly visit to patients who may be struggling with loneliness and isolation.

A group of these volunteers was thanked last week with a visit to Arundel Wetlands Centre for tea, cake and a surprise boat trip! Their unending support for our patients, and commitment to their wellbeing, has been life-changing ever since the project began. The event also gave the Companions a chance to have a catch-up and share their experiences of their visits.

All our volunteers and staff play a massive part in what makes St Barnabas House special. Expert clinical care, alongside support services and the power of volunteers help us be there for people across our communities, especially at this time of year.

If you or someone you know wants to get involved, visit: www.stbarnabas-hospice.org.uk/volunteer