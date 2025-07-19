Sussex Beacon will continue to provide excellent HIV services and hospice care across Sussex

Thanks to advances in treatment, fewer people now need inpatient HIV care. So, The Beacon is evolving and giving back to the very community that came together to build the Beacon all those years ago; how fabulous.

UK’s first LGBTQ+ hospice, in Sussex.

Residents across Sussex should be thrilled to read that The Sussex Beacon, based in Brighton is to become the UK’s first LGBTQ+ hospice, with HIV specialism. Very much an –‘all of Sussex’ - good news story.

This is something totally unique – that the wider Sussex community should be truly proud of. The Sussex Beacon has announced it is to become the UK’s only dedicated hospice for LGBTQ+ people, combining inclusive care with expertise in specialist HIV care; based in our fine county.

Truly ground-breaking, The Beacon is modernising/updating its approach to palliative and end-of-life care services, expanding its offer to the wider LGBTQ+ community, regardless of HIV status; working with NHS Sussex and is continuing to develop its community offer, ensuring that the specialist support is available for people living with HIV across local communities.

To be fair, NHS Sussex new who to turn to, with decades of experience supporting people with HIV - The Sussex Beacon has deep insight into the ongoing impact of stigma and health inequalities. National research, including Hospice UK’s report “I Just Want To Be Me”, which examines access to care for trans & gender-diverse people and insights from LGBTQ+ organisations, reveals that many LGBTQ+ individuals find healthcare unwelcoming, often encountering insensitivity or a lack of understanding. The Sussex Beacon is uniquely placed to change that.

The Beacon will also continue to rely on charitable funding, you dear reader – continuing to support events/fundraisers - sign up for Team Beacon ahead of the Marathon too; numerous opportunities to support the Beacon across Brighton – and the county of Sussex, your help is essential. The Sussex Beacon needs community engagement (as a gay man born and bred - living in Sussex all my life, I can say this) now, more than ever!

I am delighted the Beacon will continue to provide excellent HIV services and hospice care across Sussex. I hope you are too!