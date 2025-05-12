Sussex Green Living: A beekeeper’s view - Simple ways to help Sussex pollinators

by Daisy Day. In Britain there are around 250 different species of bees. A few of these are social insects living in large organised communities such as bumblebees and of course honeybees. All bees feed on nectar for energy and feed their larvae on pollen for protein, both collected from flowers.

Pollination is a vital part of how plants reproduce. Crops and wildflowers rely on insects like bees to transfer pollen, helping them set seed and grow the next generation. A large proportion of our food depends on this process. Apples, raspberries and peas all benefit from insect pollination. Without pollinators yields would be lower and we would lose much of the variety in our diets.

Bees are an excellent indicator of a healthy environment and sadly all of our pollinators are under threat. The reasons are complex and include habitat loss and climate change but the good news is that there is plenty we can do to help and it often starts at home.

Leaving a small area of your garden undisturbed can make a real difference. Overwintering bumblebee queens need somewhere quiet to hibernate and long grass or a simple log pile often provides just what they need. Adding insect houses made from hollow stems or pine cones, or leaving dead wood standing, creates nesting places for solitary bees.

A bee gathers nectar from a garden flower

By mowing less frequently, flowers like dandelions are given the chance to bloom and provide a valuable food source for pollinators. You can also help by planting bee-friendly flowers across the season to ensure a steady source of nectar and pollen. Early-flowering plants are particularly important as they support bees emerging from hibernation when few other resources are available. Crocus, snowdrop and hellebore are all excellent choices.

You can also support bees by buying local honey. This helps fund beekeepers and the honey contains pollen from your area which may even support your immune system. Or you might consider keeping bees yourself. There are several beekeeping associations nearby with teaching apiaries where you can learn to manage a hive safely and responsibly. If you decide it is for you membership is usually affordable and support is available throughout the year.

There is an auction of beekeeping equipment and bees at Brinsbury College north of Pulborough each spring. A second-hand hive might cost £30 or £40 and as long as it keeps out the rain and draughts the bees will be perfectly content.

There are four beekeeping associations in our area covering Horsham, Worthing, Chichester and Wisborough Green. Full details can be found at westsussexbeekeepers.org.uk.

This is how I began my own beekeeping journey. Twenty years on I am still learning and now have over 100 colonies around the county. If you ever get the chance to look inside a beehive take it.

If you would like to support more pollinator education and community planting work, Sussex Green Living welcomes donations, sponsorship or match funding to help expand our Pollination Education Stations across the district. Find out more at sussexgreenliving.org.uk/renature.