Sussex Green Living: Cutting energy waste in homes and schools

With household energy use a major contributor to carbon emissions, efforts to reduce waste and improve efficiency are becoming increasingly important. Across West Sussex, schools and communities are exploring ways to cut unnecessary energy use, lower bills, and make homes more resilient to rising costs.

On 3rd February, pupils at St Margaret’s C of E Primary School in Angmering took part in an Energy Workshop on Insulation and Heat Loss, delivered by Sussex Green Living and sponsored by Barratt Homes. The session encouraged students to think about where heat is lost in buildings and what can be done to prevent it. As part of the session pupils tested different insulation materials by wrapping jacket potatoes to see which kept the heat in best. This experiment helped them to understand how insulation works and how small adjustments—such as loft insulation, closing curtains at night, blocking draughts, and improving insulation—can make a real difference in keeping homes warmer and reducing energy waste. The charity will be delivering a second workshop in Yapton C of E School on 20th March, continuing the discussion on practical energy-saving solutions.

Beyond the classroom, many households are also looking for ways to manage rising energy costs and reduce their environmental impact. However, with so much information available, knowing what is most effective—and affordable—can be challenging. While some solutions require investment, others are simple changes that cost little or nothing.

At the Sussex Green Hub in the United Reformed Church, Horsham on Saturday, 22nd February 10am - 2.30pm, a Home Energy Help Desk will be available to provide clear, practical advice on improving home energy use. Visitors will be able to find out about insulation, heating controls, smart meters, and funding options that could help reduce household bills.

In addition, CC Solar will be attending to discuss renewable options, including solar panels, battery storage and domestic micro wind turbines. While these technologies can help reduce long-term costs and emissions, they may not be suitable for every household. Speaking directly to experts will give people an opportunity to ask questions and better understand what might work for their home and budget.

CEO of Sussex Green Living Carrie Cort says "According to the UK government's Net Zero Strategy, the most important action for the UK to reach zero emissions is to rapidly transition to a low-carbon power and reducing energy use".

She continues "So we are delighted to have partnered with Community Energy South and CC Solar who will be attending our Sussex Green Hub every month".

For those interested in a broader discussion on home energy efficiency, an event on Sustainable Energy at Home will take place at The Rock, Horsham on 31st March. The session will explore low-cost measures, funding opportunities, and the latest innovations that can help make homes more comfortable, efficient, and cost-effective.

For further details on upcoming events and energy advice, visit sussexgreenliving.org.uk/events-calendar