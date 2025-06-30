Sussex Green Living: From pedals to purpose: repair projects making a difference in Sussex

By Keir Hartley. Across West Sussex, more and more communities are finding simple ways to cut waste and make the most of what they already have. Whether it’s fixing broken items, passing on unwanted goods or switching to refillable options, people are discovering that small changes can make a big difference.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sussex Green Living is one of the local charities encouraging this shift. Through running and promoting repair cafés, sharing practical advice and launching new initiatives like the upcoming Storrington Refill Project, they aim to support a culture of repair and refill and help residents live more sustainably.

One inspiring example of this mindset in action can be found in Durrington.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At Durrington Community Cycle Project (DCCP), they’re determined to stop unwanted bikes ending up in landfill. Instead, they teach people how to repair and maintain their bikes, keeping them safe and roadworthy for longer.

Durrington Community Cycle Project

“We also take in donated bikes which we either refurbish or strip for parts,” explained Ian Fairclough, one of DCCP’s five directors. “Customers can also select a bike from our donated stock and work with us over several sessions to refurbish it, then take it home, free of charge.” Funds from sales and customer donations cover running costs, support service development, and enable generous contributions to other local causes. “This year we gave £12,000 to community projects,” Ian added.

Fellow director Mark Mann joined Ian in showing us around their impressive workshop. The main space buzzed with activity: five workstations were in use, seven people busy with tools. There were organised stores, power tools, and even a cleaning tank for recycled parts, all housed in a building that had previously seen little use.

“This was an old community centre used just once or twice a year. We converted it into a working bike hub and added an awning to the back of the pavilion for extra covered space,” Ian said. Around 30 volunteers now support the workshop on a rota basis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark highlighted the project’s ethos. “We’re offering something the commercial sector doesn’t. But it’s not a free service. We expect people to get involved, and their donations keep us going.” Without their work, he added, many of the donated bikes would have ended up at the tip.

They even used to send bikes to Kenya through a local link, though that’s currently on hold. “We hope it resumes,” Ian said.

Projects like DCCP show how repair can build both skills and stronger communities. Sussex Green Living is keen to shine a light on similar efforts across the county. We met the Chichester Bike Project, a recipient of the West Sussex County Council Waste Prevention Community Grant Fund, at the launch event last month and were inspired by their commitment to helping more people get back on two wheels.

Our own Storrington Refill Project, also supported by the grant fund, will launch at Chanctonbury Leisure Centre on 23 July, offering practical ways to reduce single-use packaging and promote everyday refill habits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of our work, we want to celebrate and share practical, local solutions like these. If you’re involved in a project, or know of something happening in your area that deserves attention, we’d love to hear from you, just drop us a message through the contact form on our website.

To explore local repair options, kearn more about refill in Sussex and find out about upcoming events, visit www.sussexgreenliving.org.uk/

To learn more about DCCP, visit www.durringtoncycleproject.co.uk

More on the Chichester Bike Project: www.chichesterbikeproject.com