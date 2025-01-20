Sussex Heritage: the art of time shown off in these fine watches

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fine watches are exemplars of the art of time and have never been so sort after by collectors.

Rolex is one of the world’s strongest brands representing more than a century of precision watch making, creativity and aspiration. Many will be surprised to learn that the company we know today as Rolex was founded in London in 1905 by Alfred Davis and his brother in law Hans Wilsdorf. It traded as Wilsdorf and Davis. Hans Wilsdorf wanted his watches to bear a name that was memorable, short and easy to say in any language. In 1908 he registered the trademark ‘Rolex’. In the same year he opened an office in Switzerland. Heavy tax duties in the UK after the Great War on luxury imports and exported precious metals used in watch cases caused Wilsdorf to move the company to Geneva, Switzerland.

In 1927 Rolex developed the first waterproof and dust-proof watch named the ‘Oyster’. In 1931 this was complimented by Rolex inventing the world’s first self-winding mechanism. The 1950s Rolex Oyster Perpetual 100m-300ft Submariner stainless steel gentleman's diver's bracelet wristwatch made £17,500 at Toovey’s.

The LeCoultre watchmaking atelier was founded in 1833 in the Vallée de Joux in Switzerland by Antoine LeCoultre (1803-1881). He was obsessed with accuracy manufacturing the tools necessary to make the most accurate parts to the finest calibre. In 1903 Edmond Jaeger and Jaques-David LeCoultre came together and in 1937 the Jaeger-LeCoultre name was created.

Universal Genève Tri-Compax Triple Calendar stainless steel circular cased gentleman's chronograph wristwatch and a Jaeger-LeCoultre Automatique Master Control 1000 Hours 18ct gold circular cased triple calendar gentleman's wristwatch.

Today this tradition of fine craftsmanship continues. Jaeger-LeCoultre remains one of the only watch manufacturers which develops, decorates and produces all its timepieces in its own workshops which are still located in the Vallée de Joux in Switzerland. The Jaeger-LeCoultre Automatique Master Control 1000 Hours 18ct gold circular cased triple calendar gentleman's wristwatch realised £3,600 at Toovey’s.

The Swiss company Universal is also one of the world’s great watchmakers. Its Tri- Compax chronographs have been celebrated since the 1930s. The Universal Genève Tri Compax triple calendar stainless steel circular cased gentleman’s chronograph wristwatch dates from the 1950s and was sold at Toovey’s for £8,500.

Each of these watches is an exemplar of the art of time. Whether you are looking to collect or sell fine watches Toovey’s watch specialist and Director, Tom Rowsell, is always delighted to share his passion for remarkable timepieces.

Rupert Toovey is a senior director of Toovey’s, the leading fine art auction house in West Sussex, based on the A24 at Washington - www.tooveys.com - and a priest in the Church of England Diocese of Chichester.