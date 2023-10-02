Tackling mental health and loneliness at Crawley Town Community Foundation

Next week will mark the 31st World Mental Health Day, which is used around the world to raise awareness, and reduce the stigma, of mental health issues every October 10.

At the centre of the Foundation’s values is the drive to increase wellbeing and to reduce social isolation, loneliness and combatting anxiety.

As the day comes onto our calendar, the Foundation has sessions to help cater for those experiencing mental health issues.

​Move the Goalposts is our flagship mental health-focussed football session held every Wednesday afternoon at the Broadfield Stadium ball-court.

The aim of the programme is to bring together like-minded people to be social and get active on a regular basis.

This is for all abilities and has a welcoming and accepting atmosphere.

The games are completely free and are ran between 3pm-4pm by the Foundation’s Community Development Team.

Community development officer Billy Lewis said: “Move the Goalposts has been so successful as a mental-health-based programme, we’re always welcoming new faces each week and its a way for people to meet others and improve physical and mental wellbeing.

"Numbers are growing and the impact – long and short-term – has been gratifying.”

In efforts to combat loneliness in Crawley the Foundation hosts Extra Time Hubs for the over-50s community at the Broadfield Stadium every Friday.

It hosts Walking Football outside 12pm-1pm on the ball court and inside games, guests, refreshments, pool and conversation between 12.30pm-1.30pm.

There is also a Virtual Hubs where people can meet online for activities each week between 11am-12pm – email [email protected]

The popularity of the online Hubs has remained since it was created during the pandemic and is an option for those unable to attend on a Friday or want to grow their social base.

The Foundation also has a Walk and Talk session for those over 50 that wish to get light exercise in Tilgate Park with others.

Many stay to talk and socialise with tea and coffee after the walk has ended.

This takes place every Tuesday morning 10.15am-11.30am with a meet at the Smith and Western restaurant.

The community development team has also started a new Strength and Balance class at the Broadfield Stadium Suite in partnership with Nuffield Health.

The 12-week programme is every Monday and Wednesday with physio Jon Bugg and is aimed at improving stability and preventing falls.