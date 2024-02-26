The Crawley Town Community Foundation, Forget Me Nots and Nuffield Health Mindful Movement Session

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This innovative project seeks to foster social interaction, gentle physical activity, and holistic well-being for participants.

The ethos of this session is inclusivity and support.

By tailoring exercises to accommodate to all individuals, our certified and experienced instructors ensure that everyone can participate comfortably, regardless of their physical abilities.

Group picture with participants and partners (Photo: Crawley Town Community Foundation)

Whether it's gentle stretching, seated exercises, or low-impact movements, each activity is designed to enhance overall motor ability and promote physical health in a safe and supportive environment.

​However, this programme goes beyond physical exercise.

Recognising the complex connection between body and mind, we have integrated activities specifically aimed at stimulating cognitive function and enhancing memory.

Through engaging exercises and interactive games, participants are encouraged to exercise their minds as well as their bodies, fostering mental agility and promoting overall well-being.

​At the heart of our mindful movement session is the belief in care.

We understand that our members require care that supports not only their physical health but also their emotional and cognitive needs.

That's why our sessions offer a space where participants can connect with others and feel a sense of belonging in a community that understands and supports them.

​The session not only provides carers with a well-deserved break, but it also creates a valuable opportunity for them to connect and bond with others who understand the challenges they face.

Sharing experiences with individuals in similar circumstances can be incredibly powerful and can form a sense of community and support that can often be lacking in the day-to-day responsibilities of caregiving.

​By combining the expertise of certified instructors with the support of our partners, we aim to create a supportive environment for individuals living with dementia or individual’s facing cognitive challenges and would benefit from hearing from like minded people.

​Sessions run every Monday from 10.45am to 12pm at the Broadfield Stadium in the suite.