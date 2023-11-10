The Sussex woman working for the spiritual empowerment of people with learning disabilities

Author Jo Acharya shares her latest book, 'Living Well With God', and her vision for empowering people of all abilities to participate in faith.

Over 2% of adults in the UK have a learning disability, and 16% have a poor level of literacy. Difficulties with reading impact people's job opportunities, medical care and access to other essential services. In recent years many organisations have responded to this need by offering information in 'easy read' format, with simplified language to help people of all abilities understand.

I have worked with people with learning disabilities for 18 years, as a support worker and a music therapist. I currently help to lead a church group in Crawley for adults with learning difficulties, where we sing, study the Bible and pray together. Like all of us, people with learning disabilities have a right to a spiritual life, and many want to participate in faith communities. Yet for adults who want to learn more about Christianity but struggle with reading, there are very few options available.

As I prepared Bible studies for my church group, I began using easy read guidelines to create worksheets that the members could take away with them. I used easy words and short sentences along with colour pictures to support understanding. Presentation was important too, as many people with learning difficulties find visual processing difficult. I used a clear, uncluttered layout with lots of white space to minimise visual stress. These simple measures make information much easier for people of all abilities to read and understand. I now offer these worksheets as free downloads on my website, valleyofsprings.com, along with an easy read blog and articles explaining the basics of Christianity.

This summer saw the publication of my easy read book, 'Living Well With God: Easy Read Bible Lessons for People Who Find Reading Hard'. It's all about God's design for wellbeing, and explores what the Bible says about living well in different areas of life. It's based on my first book, 'Refresh: A Wellness Devotional for the Whole Christian Life', which covers the same themes for a mainstream audience.

'Living Well With God' is written at a 5-7 year old reading level, and is available to buy from my website and all good bookshops. It has been endorsed by Tim Wood, CEO of the Christian Charity Through The Roof, and disability campaigner Mark Arnold, better known as The Additional Needs Blogfather. I hope it can be a useful resource for churches and Christian organisations, as well as helping many people to learn more about Christianity in a way that works for them.