Traffic chaos is crippling Chichester — when will it end?

Hundreds of cars were trapped for hours at Portfield retail park yesterday (Tuesday, May 31).

Stories gathered from the scene yesterday painted a picture of chaos: pregnant women stuck in cars, parents with vulnerable children unable to leave, and key workers who had popped out for a sandwich only to be stuck in the same spot more than five hours later.

Furious residents demanded to know why this was allowed to happen, but crippling traffic has sadly become a familiar feature of our city. Week in, week out, we report on backed up lines of cars along the bypass and around Chichester’s numerous roundabouts.

Cars queuing to leave the car park yesterday

A seemingly endless conveyor belt of housing developments are helping to pack our roads with more vehicles that they can take, and drastic traffic measures including the temporary closure of Oving traffic lights being blamed for motoring mayhem ever since its arrival.

Not to mention the failure of local leadership to secure a suitable upgrade to the A27.

It really is time for decisive action. Where is the strong leadership that Chichester deserves and needs?