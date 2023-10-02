In light of the recent destruction of an historic tree at Hadrian's Wall, Bishop Martin, the Bishop of Chichester, reflects on the importance of trees to our common life.

Vandalism is ugly and shocking, driven by selfish emotions that are out of control.

The vandalism to a 300-year-old tree, hideously cut down on Hadrian’s wall last week, has left us bewildered, lost for words.

What could the motive possibly be for doing this? How are we to understand a person who has done this?

Like the cruel treatment of animals, felling that tree was an act of vandalism that is shocking in its ferocity against nature. There is a cowardice in attacking something that cannot speak in its own defence, that lacks protection against the ingenuity of human destruction.

As we face the wider, institutional vandalism that human beings inflict upon the earth in order to feed the habit of our modern lifestyle, we have also learnt how important trees are for our survival.

Together in forests, woods and urban parks, trees are the lungs of creation, helping it to breath. This is one of the reason why the de-forestation of the Amazon is so catastrophic. It damages our lungs, so that the whole ecosystem of creation finds it difficult to breath. In the imbalance that follows, species of plants, insects, birds, fish and animals slowly die.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Standing tall in their dignity, trees are like human beings. Each of them is different. No two oak trees are the same, nor even are the poplars that line a road or riverbank. They mark the passing of time in their growth, becoming old and gnarled a bit like us. They invite us to respect great old age and to ensure it is valued and protected.

The Bible speaks of trees as representing wisdom and life. The Christian story says that Jesus was put to death on a tree, referring to the wooden cross of his crucifixion. That shocking death has within it the mystery of God’s creative power, which uses what we vandalise to reveal new life and beauty. There is wisdom here that we all need.

