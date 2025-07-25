View from V2 Radio - Help! I’ve been chugged!! - Paul Williams looks at the less popular face of fundraising

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Recently, I was accosted by a ‘chugger’! There I was, leaving my local supermarket with four pints of milk (and maybe a cheeky pastry item – it’s not unheard of!) and, there I was… chugged! I didn’t like it!

If you’re unfamiliar with the term, it’s a contemptuous blending of the words "charity" and "mugger". Some use it to describe those who stop people to ask for regular charitable donations in public places or even door-to-door. While they aim to raise money for good causes, their methods have divided public opinion.

Chuggers are typically employed by third-party fundraising agencies that work on behalf of charities. They are trained to engage in conversation, build rapport quickly and encourage people to commit to a monthly, ongoing financial commitment. Unlike volunteers shaking tins and collection buckets, this hard-sell, results-focused approach can be seen as aggressive, with people feeling pressured or guilt-tripped into donating. I feel this can be the case when the fundraisers doing it are perhaps not as skilled as they should be and, dare I suggest, more motivated by the commission than the cause.

Often, the aim is for people to hand over their bank details to set up a Direct Debit. Personally, this goes against ALL the advice I’ve been repeatedly given about who I share such information with. Surely a stranger in the street would be exceedingly high on anyone’s danger list, regardless of which charity’s logo is (hopefully legitimately) displayed on their ID card!

Many councils have introduced regulations to manage street fundraising and how it is conducted. The Chartered Institute of Fundraising also has a Code of Practice, encouraging fundraisers to be respectful, transparent, and avoid pressurising. Their ‘three-step rule’ when engaging with the public is clear on what they deem acceptable.

I can absolutely understand how regular donations can allow charities to plan long-term and provide consistent support to those in need. In turn, I’m sure many donors continue their monthly contributions for several years. However, there are genuine concerns that this approach is damaging the reputations of the charities being represented – particularly the larger national charities where the people at the top are often seen to be enjoying significant salaries.

Can you raise funds effectively without alienating so many of the very people charities depend on? Undoubtedly, methods such as digital and social media campaigns will become more prevalent; however, face-to-face fundraising remains vital to many charities, particularly smaller, local organisations that rely heavily on public support. It’s an opportunity to provide valuable awareness and respectfully educate the public about a cause they might otherwise overlook. But the hard sell approach of the chugger simply isn’t the way.

