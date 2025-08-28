View from V2 Radio – I love my doggy – By V2 Radio News Editor Philip Keeler

I love Jack! But I also love my husband dearly, too. However, my four-year-old pedigree Shih Tzu, called Jack, comes a very close second, and sometimes it feels as though he’s right on the same level, well he’s pretty short, just like me. When I say this to people, especially non-dog lovers, they often look at me as if I’m a little unusual. But anyone who shares their life with a dog will understand exactly what I mean.

Jack isn’t “just a pet.” He’s family. He greets me with pure joy whether I’ve been out of the house for five minutes or five hours. His wagging tail, big dark eyes, and that typical Shih Tzu stubborn-yet-loving personality can lift my mood instantly. It doesn’t matter how stressful my day has been; the moment I walk through the door and see Jack waiting for me, it all melts away.

Dogs have an incredible gift of unconditional love. They don’t judge us, they don’t care what we look like, and they don’t hold grudges. Jack is always there — a loyal companion through the ups and downs. He makes me laugh with his funny little quirks, like how he insists on sleeping in the sunniest spot in the room or how he tilts his head when I’m talking as though he’s hanging on every word.

There’s also a comfort in the routine of caring for a dog. Walks, feeding times, and grooming might seem like chores to some, but to me they’re bonding moments. Jack’s needs give me structure and purpose, and in return he gives me companionship, affection, and endless entertainment.

It’s often said that dogs are “man’s best friend,” and I truly believe that. They offer us more than just company — they give us emotional support, encourage us to be active, and help us connect with others. Walking Jack has introduced me to neighbours I might never have spoken to otherwise. He’s become part of my social circle as much as he is part of my family.

To people who don’t own dogs, it might sound strange to put so much love and importance on a four-legged companion. But to those of us who do, it makes perfect sense. Jack is a friend, a confidant, a stress reliever, and a source of unconditional love all wrapped up in a small, fluffy Shih Tzu package.

So yes, I love my husband — but I also absolutely love my dog. And I wouldn’t have it any other way.

