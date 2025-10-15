View from V2 Radio – It’s that time again!! - By V2 Radio Presenter Paul Williams

This weekend, we undergo the biannual ritual of changing our clocks! Yep, after ‘springing forward’ back at the end of March, it’s now time to ‘fall backwards’! In the very early hours of Sunday, 2 am BST will magically become 1 am GMT, and the slippery slope towards winter will become just that little bit more slippery!

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

My favourite nugget of trivia about ‘daylight saving’ concerns one of the main promoters of the concept back in the early 1900s – a builder by the name of William Willett. It transpires that Willett is a great-great-grandfather of Chris Martin – the frontman of Coldplay, who of course, gave us hits including…wait for it…. ‘Clocks’!

In 1907, Willett self-published a pamphlet called ‘The Waste of Daylight’, which proposed that time be advanced by four 20-minute increments during April, then similarly reversed in September. While that rather fiddly idea never came to fruition, a simpler form of daylight saving ended up being implemented in 1916 due to the First World War, with the aim of making better use of daylight hours and conserving energy at a time when coal was in short supply.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Good thinking at the time, I’m sure. However, in the modern-day world, does this twice-yearly ritual still make sense? Figures tell us that changing our clocks has a negligible or even negative effect on energy conservation today.

Paul Williams can be heard every Saturday from 11 am.

Many welcome the longer, lighter evenings in the summer because they are said to encourage outdoor activity and tourism. Some research also suggests they can reduce road accidents and even crime rates!

Some have suggested that the UK should remain on British Summer Time (GMT+1) all year, while others prefer staying on Greenwich Mean Time permanently to preserve natural morning light.

While I’m a fan of the long summer evenings, I’m not sure if the autumn clock change makes much of a difference either way! As the hours of available daylight shrink day by day, I feel any benefits from the change (i.e. lighter mornings) are very short-lived, and it soon feels like we’re plunged into the inescapable practice of going to work in the dark and returning home in the dark!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The European Union voted in 2019 to end daylight saving time entirely, but the legislation stalled in the EU Council due to unresolved issues. While they proposed to end the practice by 2021, the lack of agreement means any change is still to happen. However, if it goes ahead, the UK might find itself increasingly isolated in keeping the practice.

V2 Radio Logo

Ultimately, the question is whether daylight saving still has a purpose or does it just exist out of habit and outdated reasoning. Is it time to stop resetting the clocks and just let time move on?

V2 Radio is available on DAB across the South, on Smart Speaker and online at v2radio.co.uk