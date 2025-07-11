View from V2 Radio – Older music and movies are still relevant today – By Presenter Simon Rose.

A couple of things happened recently that made me aware of just how relevant older songs and movies are today. It’s not always been this way, but I like it.

Firstly, it is the 50th Anniversary of the movie Jaws. A masterclass in how to build suspense and possibly one of the greatest movies of all time. You can watch Jaws in High Definition today, and you could be forgiven for thinking you were watching a current-day film.

Imagine watching a 50-year-old movie in the year Jaws was released back in 1975. It would be a blurry, grainy, black and white movie, possibly even a silent film.

Of course, the apparent slowing of technological change is expected. But it’s more than that; it’s the way this older content has maintained its cultural relevance.

Your World

The other big anniversary was 40 years of Live Aid. Like me, you may have watched some of the footage recently. It is as cool today as it was 40 years ago, maybe with the exception of Bono’s mullet.

Those songs still sound fresh. When I started in radio over 25 years ago, radio stations were playing a mix of hits from the 70s to the current day. 25 years later, and V2 radio still plays hits from the 70s to today. Those older songs have passed the test of time; they are still relevant today.

40 years ago, during the time of Live Aid, a song would be recorded in a recording studio, using a huge mixing console, probably on multi-track tape, computers were just starting to appear. Today, everything can be handled digitally; you don’t need that massive mixing console, you certainly don’t need the tape machine. Just a laptop and a relatively inexpensive piece of software.

I love the way that these songs, which were produced in totally different ways and eras, can happily coexist today.

A part of me hopes that this is the same with people, and maybe it is. Just look at Bruce Springsteen, still touring and as cool as ever, at the age of 75. As relevant today as he ever was, maybe even more so.

V2 Radio is the place to be if you’re looking for a carefully curated selection of tunes from the 70s to today. And if you want to spend a bit of time back in the decade of Live Aid, Peter Gordon has you covered Wednesday evenings with the 80s Express. I can’t guarantee the songs will be served to you by people as cool as Springsteen though!

Listen to V2 Radio across the South on DAB, smart speaker and the app.