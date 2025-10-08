View from V2 Radio – When cartoons say what journalists can’t - By V2 Radio News Editor Philip Keeler

There’s a lot I’d like to say about flags and politics right now — but as a journalist, that’s not really the done thing. So instead, I’ll talk about it in a different way.

When I’m not reading the news, walking the dog on the South Downs or getting wound up by comments on social media, I like to unwind by watching cartoons. More specifically, South Park. It’s one of those rare shows that manages to be ridiculous, slightly offensive, and brilliantly insightful all at once.

Many adults can probably relate — after all, there was always a “Cartman” or a “Kenny” at school. In fact, I can match almost every South Park character to someone in my old friendship group at Manhood Community College in Selsey. Sorry, Adam, Neale, James, Andy — you know who you are.

But what really fascinates me about South Park isn’t just the humour; it’s the sheer bravery of its creators. Trey Parker and Matt Stone have spent decades pushing boundaries, calling out hypocrisy, and saying the quiet part out loud — particularly when it comes to American politics.

Philip Keeler - News Editor of V2 Radio - On air weekdays, midday to 6pm, reading the local news.

Who would have thought, for example, that episodes about the president having a relationship with the devil could hold a mirror to real life? Beneath the absurdity lies a darker, more serious message about freedom of speech, something that’s under threat more than ever.

Once, America prided itself as the land of free speech. Yet under the current administration, Donald Trump and his allies have been accused of pressuring the Federal Communications Commission to target broadcasters who criticise him. Shows and networks that don’t align with his preferred narrative risk being censored or sidelined.

That’s why South Park resonates so much right now. It dares to say what others can’t, including journalists like me. Behind the jokes and chaos is a reminder that comedy, no matter how controversial, can be one of the last truly free forms of speech left.

I’m glad I live in Britain, better still in the South, a place where the media can still say what they think, most of the time. And if you haven’t already, watch South Park — you’ll love it.

