View from V2 Radio – Why we still need Pride events – By V2 Radio News Editor Philip Keeler

This year, Pride feels different. It’s not just a celebration—it’s a lifeline. I’ve never felt less safe as a gay man than I do now. The rise in hostility is impossible to ignore. Online, I’ve been met with cruel, unprovoked comments—some may have been bots, sure, but many weren’t. There’s a growing backlash, especially targeting trans people, that’s dragging LGBTQ+ rights back decades. Sometimes, it feels like we’ve rewound 40 years.

Around the world, I see signs that we’re in a gay crisis. In Hungary, the government banned Budapest Pride, threatening organisers with fines and jail. Despite the risks, up to 200,000 people turned out anyway—the largest anti-government protest in the country in years. Their courage gives me hope, even as it shows how dire things have become.

In Germany, reports of homophobic attacks have surged. Thirty cases have already been recorded in 2025. The marches there adopted a rallying cry: “Never be silent again!” That hit home. Because silence, right now, feels complicit.

Even here in the UK, the climate is shifting. A Supreme Court ruling on the definition of a woman has significant implications for transgender people. I worry not just for trans friends, but for what this ruling signals—fewer rights, more division, less protection. The public conversation around trans rights has turned colder and harsher, I thought we’d grown up as humans with intelligence, but maybe not.

In the US, the situation is even more alarming. Many hundreds of anti-LGBTQ+ bills were proposed during Pride Month alone. Pride events across the country are struggling as sponsors back away, afraid of political backlash. In New York and San Francisco—places that once felt like safe havens—Pride organisers are facing massive budget gaps. But instead of giving up, communities are stepping in. They’re reclaiming Pride’s activist roots, and that inspires me.

I’m also moved by people like Noa-Lynn van Leuven, a trans darts player who’s faced bans and public protests just for existing—and keeps showing up anyway. That kind of resilience reminds me why Pride matters so deeply.

I need Pride. We all do, especially now. It’s not just about rainbows or parties, it's really not. I’m too old for all of that, but those younger than me, please enjoy. It’s about showing the world that we won’t go back into the shadows.

So, if you attend a Pride event, don’t do it just to celebrate. March to be seen and to remind everyone watching—that we’re still here. And we’re not going anywhere.

