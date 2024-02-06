What animal should be a child’s first pet? | Animal Magic

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Before I answer that, does it need to be said that no animal should ever be allowed to suffer if a child tires of the responsibility of caring for them?

Certainly animals cannot be used as try-outs to ‘practice’ on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But assuming that the child in question is backed by a responsible adult who knows that, worst case scenario, they themselves are happy to take over the daily care of this child’s pet, what would I recommend?

Julia wouldn't recommend a reptile for a first pet

I always start by asking a family to think about what their plan is for when they like to go away.

If the family has a good plan for someone who will top up the food bowls, check the pets are well, clean out the hutch or litter trays, top up the bedding and see that the water bowls are not frozen, then we can talk specifics.

I would advise against a reptile for a first pet.

If the child is quite young, or unsure then I would also discourage rabbits. They are extremely sensitive to tentative handling, and may struggle. Very sadly, this can easily result in a fall and a fracture. A scared rabbit may attempt to leap away, and can easily snap their own spines in the attempt. This is usually fatal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Smaller pets such as mice, hamsters and gerbils might be a little too fast and nippy for a child who would like to lavish loving attention onto an individual.

So, I would recommend either a pair of rats, or a pair of guinea pigs.

These are both of an appropriate size for smaller arms to cuddle, and capable of giving back a great deal of affection.

You still need to think about the amount of space you can offer these intelligent creatures, and how to keep them safe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guinea pigs require a very specialist diet, and regular grooming.

Both are quite messy, and can easily cause considerable damage with their teeth if left to explore unsupervised. They need company, so should never be kept alone, but their loving natures make them very rewarding to care for.