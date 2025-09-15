Who are the Prospective 2026 Sussex Mayoral Candidates?

Sussex will elect its first mayor in 2026 under a devolution deal shifting key powers from Westminster. The mayor will control county-wide transport, housing, economic growth, skills, public health, and policing, consolidating authority now split between councils and central government. Backers see faster, more local decision-making, while critics warn that managing such broad powers across Sussex will be difficult. The contest for this influential post is already underway.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Katy Bourne, the Conservative Sussex Police & Crime Commissioner since 2012, who has been re-elected three times with strong countywide support, has announced six key priorities; housing, transport, economic growth, skills, public safety, and public health. She is regarded by many Conservatives as a trusted, experienced figure with a proven electoral track record, making her an early frontrunner.

Ben Dempsey, the Liberal Democrat contender, is a former Hassocks district councillor and 2024 parliamentary candidate for East Grinstead & Uckfield, where he finished second. Holding a PhD in nature conservation from the University of Sussex and having worked with Save the Children, Dempsey pledges a “new deal for housing,” improved public transport, and a vision to make Sussex a “nature superpower,” appealing to voters seeking a strong environmental voice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Martin Webb, an independent candidate, is a local entrepreneur and community advocate who was previously linked with Labour. A former Special Sergeant with Sussex Police, Webb positions himself as a non-partisan, community-first choice aimed at voters tired of party politics.

Community Matters

Dan Yates (prospective), the former Leader of Brighton & Hove City Council, has declared his candidacy for Labour and advocates for a unified Sussex bus network, improved east–west transport links, and priorities such as housing and environmental protection, though some critics note Labour’s mixed record on local issues in Brighton & Hove. Claire Ward (prospective), a Brighton Labour councillor respected for her housing committee work, has been mentioned as a possible alternative should Yates face opposition in Labour’s selection process and brings significant grassroots community development experience.

Caroline Lucas (prospective), the former Brighton Pavilion MP and the UK’s first-ever Green MP from 2010 to 2024, is nationally recognised for climate advocacy and could energise the Green base if she entered the race, though she has not declared and remains a speculative favourite among local Greens. Sarah Nield (prospective), a Worthing Borough councillor and sustainable transport advocate who is active in local cycling and transport initiatives, is reportedly considering a bid to ensure the party fields a candidate even if Lucas opts out.

Sophie Cook (prospective), a Brighton-based broadcaster, author, and equality campaigner, is rumoured to be weighing her options. A former Labour parliamentary candidate and motivational speaker on diversity and mental health, Cook has not confirmed a run but could emerge as a notable independent challenger.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Sussex mayoralty is part of a wider devolution deal giving regions more control over decisions previously made in Westminster. The elected mayor will oversee county-wide strategies on transport, housing, economic growth, skills, public health, and policing priorities bringing together powers currently divided between councils and the national government. Supporters argue this will make local government more accountable and responsive to Sussex’s needs, while critics warn that managing such broad powers across a diverse county will be a significant challenge. Whoever secures the role in 2026 will have the opportunity to shape Sussex’s future for years to come, making this a race that residents, businesses, and political parties across the county will be watching closely.