The centre of Chichester is mostly pedestrianised. Sadly, this means that we have lost the importance of the crossroads marked by the Market Cross.

The east-west road connected the ancient port of Southampton with a pilgrimage road to Canterbury. The north-south road connected our port at Selsey with the fine market town of Midhurst and the road to London.

Traffic brought trade to Chichester at its crossroads. It’s now reserved for pedestrians. But is it safe?

Market Cross, Chichester.

Last week I turned a corner onto North Street, and discovered blood all over the pavement. An elderly woman had tripped on a paving stone and fallen. Her nose was bleeding profusely.

People gathered around and helped her to recover some dignity and comfort. The ambulance was going to take some time to arrive, but there was useful advice on what to do meanwhile.

This scene reminded me of an incident a couple of years ago when a person in my care also tripped and fell. In both cases a small detail that shone through the shock and helplessness was the kindness of other people who stopped to help – good Samaritans in today’s world.

Perhaps I would have thought nothing more of the blood on the pavement in North Street, had it not been for an incident the next day on East Street. As I headed towards the Market Cross, I saw a person wrapped in a foil blanket, face covered in blood. Another uneven paving stone, perhaps.

It made me wonder whether pedestrian zones have given us a false sense of safe passage in our town centres. Did the traffic make us more aware of danger? Did we look out for each other with greater care? Is there a design fault in the surface of our pedestrianised streets? Or can the Council simply not afford to maintain them adequately?

I don’t know the answer to these questions but here’s my advice: go carefully down these pedestrianised streets!

