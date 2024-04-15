Who is our neighbour?
The centre of Chichester is mostly pedestrianised. Sadly, this means that we have lost the importance of the crossroads marked by the Market Cross.
The east-west road connected the ancient port of Southampton with a pilgrimage road to Canterbury. The north-south road connected our port at Selsey with the fine market town of Midhurst and the road to London.
Traffic brought trade to Chichester at its crossroads. It’s now reserved for pedestrians. But is it safe?
Last week I turned a corner onto North Street, and discovered blood all over the pavement. An elderly woman had tripped on a paving stone and fallen. Her nose was bleeding profusely.
People gathered around and helped her to recover some dignity and comfort. The ambulance was going to take some time to arrive, but there was useful advice on what to do meanwhile.
This scene reminded me of an incident a couple of years ago when a person in my care also tripped and fell. In both cases a small detail that shone through the shock and helplessness was the kindness of other people who stopped to help – good Samaritans in today’s world.
Perhaps I would have thought nothing more of the blood on the pavement in North Street, had it not been for an incident the next day on East Street. As I headed towards the Market Cross, I saw a person wrapped in a foil blanket, face covered in blood. Another uneven paving stone, perhaps.
It made me wonder whether pedestrian zones have given us a false sense of safe passage in our town centres. Did the traffic make us more aware of danger? Did we look out for each other with greater care? Is there a design fault in the surface of our pedestrianised streets? Or can the Council simply not afford to maintain them adequately?
I don’t know the answer to these questions but here’s my advice: go carefully down these pedestrianised streets!
Dates for your diary:
Find out what services are offered by your local church.
The website ‘A Church Near You’ (https://www.achurchnearyou.com/) enables you to easily see what services are being held by churches in your vicinity throughout the year.
Organ Recitals at St Bartholomew's Church, Brighton
As part of the Brighton Fringe festival, recitals are taking place on Tuesdays of May at an iconic church in central Brighton, with entrance free. Taking place between 1.10pm and 2pm on 7, 14, 21 and 28 May, these are not to be missed.
'Henry Wilson: Architect & Metal Worker' lecture
In partnership with the Regency Society, St Bartholomew's Church, Brighton, invites you to a lecture given by the renowed church historian, The Revd Prof William Whyte of the University of Oxford, as part of this church's 150th anniversary celebrations. The lecture is taking place at 7pm on Wednesday 29 May. Tickets cost £5 and can be bought on the door. For more information about St Bart's anniversary celebrations, do visit the website: https://www.stbartholomewsbrighton.org.uk/150th-celebrations.php.