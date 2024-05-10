Orchards Junior School Girls Under 9's Football Team Albion Cup Champions

Orchards Junior School U9 girls team entered into the Albion Cup this year. This is a competition run for free by the Brighton and Hove Albion Foundation.

It involves many schools from across the whole of Sussex. Our girls finished in top spot of a qualifying round earlier in the year, competing with many schools from across West Sussex . This led to us reaching the Sussex Finals where we competed with the best school teams from West Sussex, East Sussex and Brighton areas at the Brighton and Hove Albion Elite Performance Centre.

Half of our team had returned from a residential trip that morning and so were very tired. However, after a slow start with two 0-0 draws they found their momentum. They finished first in their group which meant they were through to the quarter finals. In the quarter finals they won 2-0 against Swiss Gardens Primary, followed by a 1-0 win in the semi-final against Balfour Primary. The final saw us compete with Leechpool Primary which is based in Horsham. Our team had to work very hard defensively before securing a 1-1 draw. This meant penalties, a harsh way to win at any time. Both teams were supported well and we won 3-2 on penalties, with our goalkeeper, Georgie Meed, saving 3 out of 5 penalties. The full team are Georgie Meed, Isla Steel, Darcy Dumbrill, Maisie Luker, Ella Cottingham, Ava Mack and Poppy Newman.