Order repeat prescriptions before festive bank holidays, says NHS

Patients in Sussex who rely on regular prescribed medication are being reminded by the local NHS order repeat prescriptions ahead of the Xmas and New Year bank holidays, to avoid running out and putting strain on out of hours services which are there to deal with urgent health problems.

Most pharmacies and GP surgeries in Sussex are closed or have reduced hours during the Xmas and New Year bank holidays.

Running out of daily medication over a bank holiday could have serious consequences, especially for patients who rely on their prescriptions to control heart and breathing problems.

A spokesperson for NHS Sussex said: “The Xmas and New Year bank holidays are always busy times for the NHS so picking up a repeat prescription in advance really does helps us, help you.

“That’s why we are reminding patients, their families and carers to please check they have enough daily medication to see them through Christmas and New Year bank holidays, especially if travelling and staying away from home during the festive period.”

There are also online services and apps patients can use to order a repeat prescription, including by logging into the NHS app or NHS website.

