Ore In Bloom Awards 2023

This was the first Ore In Bloom award ceremony we have hosted since the start of Covid. We were extremely pleased to be back celebrating with Ore residents and handing out our Ore In Bloom awards, once again.

This years competition was judged by Matthew Brewer, Head Gardener of Fairlight Hall and Gardens, who stated he was incredibly impressed by the standard of gardening shown. The competition categories included Best Wildlife Garden and Best Kings Coronation themed container garden. There was also a childrens category of Best Fairy or Dinosaur Garden in a plant pot.

The Ridge Community Fire Station was awarded Best Community Garden and also our first Outstanding Acheivement award, for their garden, which was created by the Fire fighters themselves. The Ore Community Centre was awarded second place for their garden, which is maintained by volunteers.

Next year our Ore In Bloom competition will open in June and we are very pleased that Wendy and Ray Bates of Rotherview Nursery have agreed to judge this for us. This competition will include Best drought tolerant garden, Best budget friendly garden and Best Biodiverse Garden . We will update Ore residents on how to enter the June 2024 competition through our Ore In Bloom facebook and Instagram pages next year.