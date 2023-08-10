Organisations encouraged to apply for King’s Award for Voluntary Service

Residents are being encouraged to nominate volunteer groups and charities across Wealden for the King’s Award for Voluntary Service.

Created in 2002 to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s Golden Jubilee and previously known as The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service, the Award – equivalent to an MBE – has been shining a light on the fantastic work of voluntary groups from all across the UK for many years.

Over the last few years the voluntary sector has supported local residents and have made a big difference in the local community more than ever, therefore it is so important to recognise and celebrate the achievements of the voluntary sector at every opportunity.

Residents that know of a volunteer group in their local area that is truly understanding and has made a big difference by supporting communities in so many ways, can nominate them for a Kings Award for Voluntary Service.

The King's Award for Voluntary Service logo

In 2023, a total of six local organisations that support local residents in Wealden were given the prestigious award and include Age Concern Heathfield and District, Lunch Positive, Stay Up Late, The People Matter Trust Ltd, Volunteers Network CIC and Wealden Talking News.

Councillor Kelvin Williams, part of the Alliance for Wealden, Liberal Democrat councillor for Uckfield East and lead councillor for Public Health and Asset Management, said, “This is a great opportunity to recognise and celebrate exceptional local volunteer groups across Wealden. The award is an honour regarded as the group equivalent to an MBE for an individual, so the standard expected is very high.

“There is no such thing as a typical KAVS awardee, they cover a very wide, and eclectic range of activities from theatre groups to food banks, from dementia clubs, and local radio stations, and your fantastic local group, working unsung for the community.

“If there’s an exceptional group in the local area that people would like to nominate then they can do so very easily, they can check the eligibility criteria, complete a simple online form and add letters of support from two other individuals.

“People nominating organisations need to be completely independent from them and groups should not nominate themselves.”

The King’s Award for Voluntary Service will be accepting nominations for the 2024 awards until 15 September.