Ormiston Six Villages Academy honour Armed Forces on Remembrance Day
Ormiston Six Villages Academy organised a Remembrance Day Service to reflect on the selflessness and bravery of service men and women who lost their lives during the First World War and all other wars since. The service looks towards peace and hope, with a special remembrance for the 75th anniversary of Windrush.
The academy, part of Ormiston Academies Trust (OAT), had students and staff from across the school take part in the service, which includes poetry readings from the student leadership team. The service provides an important opportunity for all those remembering to show the respect they feel for the brave men and women who have upheld freedoms.
All Staff and Students gathered in the academy’s courtyard to take part in a two-minute silence and hear poems and readings which honour all those who gave their lives and remind all present of the sacrifice made and still being made today by those in the armed services. Students also heard Carol Ann Duffy’s ‘The Last Post’ which marked the deaths of World War One veterans, in an emotional reading by one student.
Paul Slaughter, Principal at Ormiston Six Villages Academy, said: “This is a really important event for our school community, and one that we are proud to be a part of. Our students and staff came together to pay their respects and honour those that have lost their lives in conflict, knowing the significance of their bravery and sacrifice to protect our peace and freedoms.”