Oscars come to Littlehampton for 1920s-themed floral demonstration

Never mind that other Oscars presentation in Hollywood, the real Oscars event took place at The Windmill Theatre in Littlehampton.

By Gaenor CircusContributor
Published 20th Mar 2023, 10:33 GMT
Updated 20th Mar 2023, 10:34 GMT

The Oscars presentation took place during a day of stellar performances put on by Sussex Area of the National Association of Flower Arrangement Societies (NAFAS) entitled 'Downtrodden Abbey' – a title chosen to reflect the cost of living crisis – in which a team of Sussex floral demonstrators dressed in 1920's costumes prepared for a 'Royal visit'.

The cast at this sell-out event included a maid, a gardener, housekeeper, butler, Dowager Duchess, a Lady – all of whom were very loosely based on Downton Abbey.

At the conclusion of the morning session, the demonstrators were each presented with an Oscar by Sussex-based leading violinist Andrew Bernardi.

Sussex Area demonstrators – left to right: Gaenor Circus, Angie Hyde, Jean Plaskett, Tina Curtis, Stephen McDonnell
Andrew and his pianist Maria Marchant went on to be the star attraction in the afternoon session, wowing the audience with a range of popular pieces including Ladies in Lavender and The Flower Duet played on Andrew's Stradivarius.

Sussex Area chairman Gaenor Circus said: “We wanted a novel way of putting on a floral demonstration and we were thrilled with the huge support we received at this sell-out event, not just from our members but also from a number of visitors who thoroughly enjoyed the day.”

The Sussex Area NAFAS motto is Fun, Friendship and Flowers and this is on offer at all of 37 flower clubs throughout Sussex, both East and West.

A warm welcome awaits visitors – visit www.sussexareanafas.org.uk or find the group on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SussexAreaNAFAS for more information.

Leading Sussex based violist Andrew Bernardi and leading pianist Maria Marchant
