Following recent patient feedback, work has been underway to develop a clear action plan to address key areas of work and how these can be improved now and for the future. Modality Mid Sussex GP practice operates local surgeries in Crawley Down, East Grinstead and Burgess Hill.

Working with the key local stakeholders and the local health system, the group of GP practices is aiming to provide more GP appointments, enhance patient experience and provide new services in the coming months to improve access for local patients.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The plan recognises the frustration patients face when trying to get through to their GP surgery over the phone, only to find that there are no appointments left for that day. To combat this, the recruitment of more staff is underway with two new GPs joining the team in June and a further GP in August, together with more receptionists who will help reduce the time patients have to wait on the phone.

Latest health news

The plan also highlights new services that are being launched from online Health Coaches and group consultations to initiatives to improve access for patients online and making it easier for patients to cancel appointments.Nationally the picture for General Practice remains challenging with over 20% of independent practices in England shutting in the last 10 years, and a rapidly growing ageing population that needs more care and support, at a time when GP numbers continue to dwindle.

In May 2023 the surgeries, which serve over 31,000 patients locally, offered 8361 appointments with 60 per cent being face to face and over 40,000 medications were prescribed. The recent patient survey also demonstrated that 64 per cent of patients would recommend the care they are receiving.

However, following patient feedback since earlier this year, this plan shared today aims to set out how the practice will address the areas that matter most to patients.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Local GP Partner, Dr Sharon Pruden, said: “We are working extremely hard to improve access to care, providing more appointments than ever before, and with the support of patients we hope can create a positive environment for our new starters and be able to offer more opportunities for patients to feedback their experience to us.”

Modality Mid Sussex PPG Chair, Glynn Roche, said: “As members of the Patient Participation Group (PPG), we are an independent group of volunteers who are all patients and have all faced the same challenges when trying to obtain an appointment. We work with Modality to address local healthcare needs and concerns and help shape plans to provide the best service to patients. We welcome the efforts being made to improve our practices and access to appointments. While it is too early to see improvements, we will stay constructive and do all we can to support all improvement efforts. We encourage patients to attend the patient engagement events at the end of July. Going forward, we will continue to represent the views of patients and challenge Modality and local commissioners to achieve the best GP services for our local community.”

When asked for a response, NHS Sussex said, "We acknowledge that practices across the country are facing increasing pressure due to growing patient needs alongside workforce challenges. Practice staff are working extremely hard to meet the requirements of patients and address areas of improvement. NHS Sussex is committed to continuing to work closely with Modality Mid Sussex, patients and members of the community to ensure patients receive the best possible care from their GP practice."

This will be a continued approach to working with patients and local face to face patient engagement events are planned in community venues at the end of July, together with two online events. Patients can sign up to attend an event by visiting http://www.tinyurl.com/pspwzthc or speaking to one of the reception team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad