Outdoor gym equipment to be replaced at Hailsham Recreation Ground

As part of its continued commitment to improve its parks and open spaces in Hailsham, the Town Council will soon be replacing the outdoor gym equipment located on the Western Road Recreation Ground - part of a wider package of improvements to recreational facilities townwide in the future.

As a result of the outdoor gym coming to the end of its serviceable life, combined with the high usage of the equipment since its installation in 2012, plans are under way for all the items of equipment to be replaced in the coming months with new equipment that is accessible to all.

The project is being funded by using the Town Council's Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) money and will future proof the outdoor gym for the next 10-15 years.

The all-weather outdoor gym located on the Western Road Recreation Ground, which is available to use 24 hours a day, was installed by the Town Council to encourage more people in Hailsham to take up exercise in the open air and improve their health.

Outdoor gym equipment

The proposal to install an outdoor gym came from Hailsham Youth Council prior to being formally agreed by the Town Council in 2011. The Youth Council organised a small working party to look at the design of the facility, carry out a community survey on the benefits of installing an outdoor gym, and seeking funding for the project - of which £10,000 was awarded by the Awards For All scheme.

The equipment is suitable for anyone over 12 years and for all abilities and currently includes an air skier, cross country skier, double rower, seated leg-press and a push-up station, modelled similar to a playground.

The Town Council also maintains the outdoor gym equipment adjacent to the Maurice Thornton Playing Field in the east of the town.

All equipment in the Town Council's outdoor gym and children's play areas conform to strict health and safety guidelines and regular safety checks are carried out to ensure they are not damaged by vandalism or natural wear and tear, in addition to development work to improve the quality of play areas where necessary.

Town Clerk John Harrison, said: "Residents in Hailsham can look forward to new improved facilities as plans to completely renovate the outdoor gym equipment and the exciting upgrade to the site will enable us to bring the outdoor gym equipment up to optimum standard, offering excellent exercise value for all users."

"The replacement of the equipment and renovation of the outdoor gym site is just part of the Town Council’s continued commitment to improve local parks and open spaces. Outdoor gym facilities play a vital role in outdoor recreation, providing residents with an area to exercise, meet friends and maintain an active and healthy lifestyle."